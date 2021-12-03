MONTREAL -- A Montreal-area high school teacher who moonlights as a rapper will be back at work after a three-week suspension for showing one of his music videos to his students.

Chad Ashe, who teaches at Howard S. Billings Regional High School in Châteauguay, Que., said he asked his students to share 10 things about themselves to get to know them better. In return, he showed them the video for his song Wahala to open up to his class.

“I gave 10 things that they should know about me. One of them was I'm a recording artist and, obviously, the kids were so curious,” he said in an interview with CTV News.

Music, he said, has always played a big role in his life.

“Everything that I do always reports back to making music. I kind of went into teaching because of music.”

In the video, Ashe and his girlfriend are seen hanging out by the pool. He said nothing came from it until he received a phone call on Nov. 12 saying he was suspended.

“I thought it was a joke,” he said.

The New Frontiers School Board said it was parents who expressed concerns, but officials declined to provide further details.

The board confirmed that he will return to the classroom on Monday.

“One parent complains — that’s fine. They’re allowed to complain, but I should also be able to talk to the parent where we can find a middle ground,” he said Friday.

There's been a lot of support for Ashe. A parent of one of his students started an online petition that has collected more than 1,000 signatures.

Ashe said he plans on filing a grievance through his union.

“I’ve got to go fight for my name. It's very damaging. One accusation can ruin your career,” he said.

In the meantime, he said he’ll continue doing what he loves most — teaching and recording music.