Montreal-area's first St. Patrick's parade after two pandemic-years smaller yet joyous

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vaccine Hunters Canada winds down operations for a second time

Last year, Vaccine Hunters Canada launched with a mission to help as many Canadians as possible find COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Now, with more than 88 per cent of Canadians aged five and up vaccinated with at least one dose, the volunteer-run group says they're finally wrapping up their operations.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon