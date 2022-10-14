Montreal-area roadwork, special event to cause road closures

Though it's a relatively light weekend for roadwork in Montreal, drivers will want to avoid parts of the Anjou Interchange, Souligny Ave., the Saint-Pierre Interchange and the Gédéon-Ouimet Bridge over the Mille-Îles River.

CANCELLED WORK: The complete closure of the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) east, between Exit 41 (Boulevard des Anciens-Combattants) and the next entrance is cancelled, due to operational constraints.

HIGHWAY 25 (ANJOU INTERCHANGE)

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Montreal (Anjou area), the Highway 25 South and Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) east and west ramps to Hiwhay 25 South.

From Saturday at 7 a.m. until 2025, the following long-term closure will be in effect:

In Montreal (Anjou borough), the Beaubien St., Yves-Prevost Blvd. exit (6) of the A-25 South, only for users coming from the Metropolitan West.

AVENUE SOULIGNY EAST

From Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Montreal (Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough), Souligny Ave. eastbound between Dickson St. and Highway 25.

HIGHWAY 25

From Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Montreal (Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough), the Tellier St. entrance southbound.

HIGHWAY 40 (COTE-VERTU ROUNDABOUT)

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Highway 40 East service road at the exit for Montée de Liesse.

As a result, the Cote-Vertu Blvd. exit (62) will be closed as of Friday at 8:30 p.m.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In the interchange, the Route 138 East ramp (from Honoré-Mercier bridge) to Highway 20 west towards the airport.

HIGHWAY 15 / GÉDÉON-OUIMET BRIDGE

From Friday at 8:30 p.m. to Saturday at 3 p.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:

Between Laval and Boisbriand, on the Gédéon-Ouimet Bridge, one lane will be open in each direction on the north span of the bridge.

HIGHWAY 15

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:

Partial closure of the left lane southbound at Boulevard de l'Île-des-Soeurs (2 lanes will be available).

From Saturday at 5:01 a.m. to Sunday at 10:59 p.m., the northbound lane between the Highway 10 West/Bonaventure exit (58) and Ile-des-Soeurs Blvd. will be closed.

SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE

On Saturday and Sunday, from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m., between the beginning of the bridge and Nuns' Island, towards Montreal, the left lane will be closed.

ROUTE 132 / Highway 20 (RENE-LEVESQUE)

From Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

In Longueuil, exit 82 eastbound (R-134 east, Taschereau Boulevard, Jacques-Cartier Bridge).

HIGHWAY 20 (BOUCHERVILLE)

On Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The left lane at De Montarville Boulevard westbound and maintenance of 3 available lanes, including the reserved lane.

On Saturday from 10 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., and on Sunday from 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:

Two of three lanes (left and centre) will be closed on Highway 20 at De Montarville Blvd. westbound and maintenance of 2 available lanes, including the reserved lane.

HIGHWAY 15 (LA PRAIRIE)

On Friday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Two of three lanes on Higway 15 southbound between Exit 50 (Matte Blvd.) and the Route 134 entrance (Taschereau Boulevard).

As a result, the following are default closures from Friday at 6:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.:

The Matte Blvd. entrance.

The Robert St. entrance.

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 7:30 a.m., from Saturday at 9 p.m. to Sunday 7:30 a.m. and from Sunday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Highway 15 southbound, between Exit 50 (Matte Blvd.) and the R-134 entrance (Taschereau Blvd.).

As a result, the following are default closures:

Exits 46 (Salaberry Street) and 44 (Montcalm Boulevard).

SAINT-SAENS ST. (LAVAL)

The following long-term closure will be in effect until summer of 2023:

Saint-Saens St. East between Saint-Marie Blvd. and Route 335.

Saint-Saens East closures until Oct. 17, 2022.

TO BE EXPECTED

In Montreal (Ville-Marie borough), the left lane of De Lorimier Ave. southbound will be closed, at Notre-Dame Street East, from Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 5 p.m.

In Montreal (Ville-Marie borough), Exit 7 (Papineau Avenue, Jacques-Cartier Bridge) will be closed on the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) eastbound on Sunday from 11:15 a.m. to noon for La Grande marche du Grand Défi Pierre Lavoie.

Grande Marche route in Montreal on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

In case of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Consult Quebec511.info for current and upcoming network closures.