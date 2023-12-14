Montreal-area man finds year-old, $50,000 lottery ticket digging through Christmas decorations
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year.
Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket he had received as a gift almost a year ago.
After scratching the ticket, the 30-year-old Montreal-area man verified it using the Loto-Québec mobile app and realized he had just won $50,000.
"When Labrie went to Loto-Québec, he had exactly 39 days left to claim his prize," the state-owned company said in a news release.
The winning ticket was purchased on Jan. 8, 2023 at a Couche-Tard in Montreal's east end.
He had doubts that he had indeed won and even asked his neighbours to check the ticket for him.
With some extra cash in his pocket this Christmas, he said he wants to renovate the family home and spoil his children and spouse for the holidays.
Loto-Québec is reminding the public to check their lottery tickets using the mobile app or by visiting lotoquebec.com.
