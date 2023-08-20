Montreal-area man charged with first-degree murder of his wife

The man charged with the first-degree murder of a woman found near Drummondville, Que. on Saturday was her spouse, CTV News has learned.

The body of Robyn-Krystle O'Reilly, 34, was discovered around noon inside the trunk of a vehicle on the side of regional road 7, near a sand quarry in Wickham, a municipality in the Centre-du-Québec region about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Kevin Romagosa, 39, was arrested on the scene and taken to hospital for medical evaluation. He reportedly showed signs of an attempted suicide.

On Sunday, Romagosa was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of improper or indecent interference with O'Reilly's remains.

Both O'Reilly and Romagosa share the same residential address in Pierrefonds, a neighbourhood in Montreal's West Island.

According to their LinkedIn profiles, Romagosa worked in management at a Canadian lighting company, while O'Reilly worked in communications at a Montreal-based tech company.

