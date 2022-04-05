Montreal-area hotels looking to fill 2,000 jobs as tourism picks up
Montreal’s hotel association is launching a recruitment campaign with more than 2,000 jobs up for grabs.
The goal of the campaign, hosted online from April to June, is to boost the hotel industry as tourism picks up again in the city.
According to a press release from the Association des hôtels du Grand Montréal (AHGM), member hotels have recovered 50 per cent of their pre-COVID-19 pandemic revenues, but a full recovery isn’t expected until 2024.
"While the pandemic has been devastating, it also had a positive side," said AHGM CEO Jean-Sébastien Boudreault. "Quebecers have started to travel within the province and are discovering more and more how beautiful Quebec is, and how many beautiful hotels we have."
Boudreault said the campaign is step one in a long-term strategy to sculpt the identity of hotel workers in Montreal.
"We want Montréal to become the France of North America. In France, hotel professions, such as waiters, chefs and maître d’s are highly valued and are recognized with titles, certifications and prestigious awards," he said.
The AHGM says it hopes to attract immigrant workers and partnered with the Immigrant and Refugee Assistance Centre (CACI) to organize a "recruitment day" on April 7.
