Montreal

    • Montreal-area high school on lockdown

    Longueuil police Longueuil police

    A high school on Montreal's South Shore is on lockdown after police were called to respond to a report of individuals who were "possibly armed" nearby.

    Longueuil police said they received a 911 call shortly before 1:25 p.m. on Monday and sent officers to École Secondaire André-Laurendeau, in the Saint-Hubert borough, to investigate.

    Melanie Mercelle, a police spokesperson, said the threat has not yet been confirmed to be true. No injuries have been reported and no firearms have been found.

    Students are being kept inside while police continue to investigate.

    Parents who have students at the school can call the following information lines: 450-463-7100 extension 4872 or 450-463-7100 extension 2610. 

    This is a developing story that will be updated. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau to address House on Israel-Hamas war, MPs to hold special debate

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be providing an update in the House of Commons this afternoon on the 'ongoing situation in the Middle East.' His remarks will come as Parliament resumes for the first time since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel and the subsequent retaliatory strikes.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.

    Government issues travel warning for Lebanon, suggests Canadians leave

    There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News