Montreal-area high school on lockdown

A high school on Montreal's South Shore is on lockdown after police were called to respond to a report of individuals who were "possibly armed" nearby.

Longueuil police said they received a 911 call shortly before 1:25 p.m. on Monday and sent officers to École Secondaire André-Laurendeau, in the Saint-Hubert borough, to investigate.

Melanie Mercelle, a police spokesperson, said the threat has not yet been confirmed to be true. No injuries have been reported and no firearms have been found.

Students are being kept inside while police continue to investigate.

Parents who have students at the school can call the following information lines: 450-463-7100 extension 4872 or 450-463-7100 extension 2610.

This is a developing story that will be updated.