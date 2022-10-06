Montreal-area gas prices rise 10 cents per litre in one night
Drivers at the pump Thursday morning were in for a shock after gas prices shot up by 10 cents per litre overnight.
The shift was caused, in part, by an agreement by OPEC's 24 member nations to cut oil production by two million barrels a day in November due to uncertainty in the global economy and oil market.
-- Click the video above for a full debrief from CTV's Caroline Van Vlaardingen.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
MISSING
MISSING | Montreal woman not seen since Thursday morning
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada calls emergency meeting as sponsors pull support
Hockey Canada’s board of directors called an emergency meeting Thursday night under mounting pressure from top corporate sponsors, political leaders and provincial organizations stemming from the group's apparent unwillingness to address its handling of alleged sexual assaults.
Danielle Smith wins Alberta UCP leadership, named premier-designate
After a night of delays, vote counts came hard and fast, resulting in Danielle Smith being named the UCP leader and Alberta's new premier.
Police: 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip
An attacker with a large kitchen knife killed two people and wounded six others in stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip before being arrested Thursday, police said.
Hurricane Ian death toll hits 101 as evacuees return to mud, rubble
The number of recorded storm-related deaths has risen to at least 101 in the eight days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida.
Neanderthal DNA might be linked to smoking, drinking, sleeping patterns in modern humans: study
New research about human evolution might lead to deeper understandings towards genetic risk factors for human behaviour disorders, illnesses and brain disabilities.
Myles Sanderson responsible for all 11 Sask. stabbing deaths: RCMP
Myles Sanderson was responsible for all 11 deaths during the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan last month, according to RCMP.
Poilievre condemned for use of YouTube tag targeting 'misogynistic' groups
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are accusing Pierre Poilievre of 'using his videos to appeal to far-right misogynistic online movements,' following a report that Poilievre's YouTube channel was using a hidden tag to promote his videos among anti-women audiences.
Sticks meant to help hunters climb trees recalled over risk of fall
Hunters who use a brand of climbing sticks intended to help them scale trees should stop immediately, Health Canada reports in a consumer product recall alert.
Judy Tenuta, brash 'Goddess of Love' comedian, dies at 72
Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the "Goddess of Love" and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, died Thursday. She was 72.
Toronto
-
Ontario licence plate sticker refund program leaves some car owners with eye-popping rebates
A single person received more than $38,000 from Ontario’s licence plate sticker refund program, while some $32 million ended up with people who appeared to own more than five cars, according to data obtained by CTV News Investigates.
-
Ontario woman looking for carbon tax rebate ends up stuck in expensive home warranty
When a woman from Beaverton, Ont., got a call from someone who said she was eligible for a carbon tax rebate from the government, she says she initially believed them, but instead ended up stuck in an expensive home warranty program.
-
Woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition'
An Ontario woman who was sexually assaulted by Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in a Toronto hotel room nearly six years ago says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition' as a result of the incident.
Atlantic
-
The cost of nearly two weeks without power adding up for many Nova Scotians
Nearly two weeks after Fiona wreaked havoc across Atlantic Canada, more than 3,000 Nova Scotia Power customers are still waiting to be restored.
-
Hockey N.S. halts funding to Hockey Canada amid controversy
Hockey Nova Scotia has decided to stop sending funds to Hockey Canada in light of sexual assault allegations and the use of registration fees to pay the victims.
-
'This has shone a light on a very big gap': Maritimers in hockey react to Hockey Canada scandal
Provincial hockey organizations in the Maritimes are considering their stance, as Hockey Canada continues to come under fire.
London
-
Wide swath of land for BRT road widening infuriates property owners on Dundas
Widening the road for rapid transit will require some Dundas Street property owners to part with 15 feet (or more) of their land— beyond the existing sidewalk.
-
London Health Sciences Centre warns of 18-plus hour wait times at adult emergency departments
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is warning patients they could be waiting in the emergency room for upwards of 18 hours to receive care for non-urgent and non-emergency concerns.
-
Trial adjourned in former golf pro’s historical sexual offences case
A historical sexual offence trial involving a former Seaforth, Ont. golf pro, has been adjourned.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay issued over $200 million in building permits this year so far; breaking own record
The City of North Bay has issued more than $200 million in building permits so far this year, surpassing last year’s all-time record of more than $150 million.
-
Neanderthal DNA might be linked to smoking, drinking, sleeping patterns in modern humans: study
New research about human evolution might lead to deeper understandings towards genetic risk factors for human behaviour disorders, illnesses and brain disabilities.
-
Community-based organizations in Sudbury receive provincial funding to prevent cybercrime
The Ontario government is investing $1.6 million into 18 community-based organizations as a way to stop fraud, human trafficking and hate crime from happening. Two organizations in Greater Sudbury are on the list to receive funding.
Calgary
-
Meet Danielle Smith: UCP leader and Alberta's next premier
The United Conservative Party has placed Danielle Smith, the former leader of the now defunct Wildrose Party, at the helm as it looks to solidify support ahead of the next provincial election.
-
Danielle Smith wins Alberta UCP leadership, named premier-designate
After a night of delays, vote counts came hard and fast, resulting in Danielle Smith being named the UCP leader and Alberta's new premier.
-
'Consumer-driven demand' drives shortage of children's pain, fever meds
Calgary parents are scrambling to find pain and fever meds for their children, but drugstore shelves have been in scant supply for a little over a month.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge family mourning after fatal plane crash in Saskatchewan
A 22-year-old pilot from Cambridge is being mourned after a fatal plane crash in Saskatchewan.
-
Two dead after collision in North Dumfries
Two people were killed Thursday in a fatal collision in North Dumfries Township, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
-
Region sees low uptake in COVID-19 bivalent booster shots
The COVID-19 bivalent booster has been available to the general public over the age of 18 for almost two weeks, but some clinics are reporting a slower-than-expected response.
Vancouver
-
'We had no help': Woman shares story of miscarrying at B.C. hospital
A Penticton, B.C., woman says hospital staff left her alone for hours before her miscarriage, and she couldn't find anyone to answer her cries for help.
-
Residents group takes Vancouver to court over services agreement for Squamish Nation development
A Kitsilano residents group is taking the City of Vancouver to court over an agreement made with the Squamish Nation for a major development project.
-
Weak mayors, strong councils: Why B.C.'s system is leading to long ballots
Ask many British Columbians how they feel about the province's "weak mayor" system at city hall and chances are very good you'll get a confused look. But understanding what that means explains why city councils are just as important – if not more so – as who you select for mayor.
Edmonton
-
Meet Danielle Smith: UCP leader and Alberta's next premier
The United Conservative Party has placed Danielle Smith, the former leader of the now defunct Wildrose Party, at the helm as it looks to solidify support ahead of the next provincial election.
-
Danielle Smith wins Alberta UCP leadership, named premier-designate
After a night of delays, vote counts came hard and fast, resulting in Danielle Smith being named the UCP leader and Alberta's new premier.
-
From candidate to premier-designate: What happens after the UCP picks a new leader today?
Alberta's United Conservative Party is announcing a new leader Thursday night to replace Jason Kenney. The winner will become premier-designate until they are sworn in as premier by the lieutenant-governor at Government House in Edmonton.
Windsor
-
Mayoral candidates in Essex, Kingsville and Lakeshore participate in full day of debates
Mayoral candidates in Essex, Kingsville and Lakeshore squared off in back-to-back debates to make their pitch to voters less than three weeks before the municipal election.
-
‘It only helps our community,’ union applauds addition of third shift at Ford Annex plant
The union representing hundreds of employees at Ford’s Windsor Engine Plant Annex calls word a third shift is coming to the site “great news.”
-
Judge ‘troubled’ by Crown evidence against Windsor man charged with dangerous driving
Joseph Mallen, 25, is facing three charges in relation to an accident on Feb. 14, 2019 after his vehicle collided with another at the corner of George Avenue and Reginald Street.
Regina
-
Myles Sanderson responsible for all 11 Sask. stabbing deaths: RCMP
Myles Sanderson was responsible for all 11 deaths during the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan last month, according to RCMP.
-
'A sense of power': New communication panels offering nonverbal children a chance to interact at city parks
Communication panels have been installed in three Regina parks, offering those who are nonverbal or who are experiencing disabilities an opportunity to interact with others.
-
Report details events leading up to Estevan police constable's death, chief's resignation
An inquiry into workplace concerns at the Estevan Police Service (EPS) following the death of a constable and subsequent resignation of the police chief has concluded.
Ottawa
-
Tight race between McKenney and Sutcliffe for Ottawa mayor, 35 per cent undecided: Nanos poll
A Nanos Research survey for CTV News Ottawa shows 29 per cent of respondents said they would vote for Catherine McKenney for mayor of Ottawa, compared to 24 per cent for Mark Sutcliffe.
-
Two dead in Orleans shooting Wednesday night
Ottawa police say two men are dead and another has been injured in a shooting at a plaza in the area of Tompkins Avenue and Tenth Line Road Wednesday night.
-
Ottawa Public Health suggests gathering outdoors for Thanksgiving, as COVID levels remain high in Ottawa
Ottawa residents are being asked to consider gathering outdoors or open windows while gathering indoors for Thanksgiving this weekend, as COVID-19 levels remain high in the community.
Saskatoon
-
Myles Sanderson responsible for all 11 Sask. stabbing deaths: RCMP
Myles Sanderson was responsible for all 11 deaths during the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan last month, according to RCMP.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 51-year-old on array of weapons charges
A 51-year-old Saskatoon man was charged with a host of firearms charges after a raid by the Saskatoon police guns and gangs unit on Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon gynecology clinic hit with ransomware attack: report
A ransomware attack on a Saskatoon obstetrics and gynecology clinic left the personal health information of up to 20,000 patients in the hands of malicious hackers, according to the province's privacy watchdog.