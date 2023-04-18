Montreal-area doctor and advocate vindicated after complaint withdrawn

The fight to save the Lachine Hospital emergency room landed a prominent physician and health care advocate in hot water that he was eventually saved from.

Dr. Paul Saba said that in Dec. 2021, the MUHC (McGill University Health Centre) filed an ethics complaint against him with the College of Physicians, accusing him of making statements in the media that were non-factual, inaccurate, and unverifiable.

"This attitude on the part of Dr. Saba has the potential to cause concern among the population of Lachine," the complaint from Dr. Pierre Gfeller.

The MUHC also alleged that by speaking out about the impact of losing gynecological services, Saba interfered in a medical domain for which he has no particular qualifications.

"I think they really wanted to silence me," Saba told CTV News. "I believe that was their intention. It was clear that they did not approve of what I was saying to the media about the dangers of closing the emergency room at Lachine Hospital because they had a different plan of action. I believe that was a mistake on their part."

The allegations, if proven, would have put his medical license in jeopardy.

The College of Physicians, however, confirmed that Gfeller withdrew his request for an investigation into Saba.

"This file is therefore closed as of today without further action on my part. No breach of ethics has been found," a letter from January signed by Dr. Jean Pelletier reads.

Saba said doctors have a duty to speak to the public about issues in the health-care system and that they should not be intimidated. He hopes his example will lead other health-care professionals to speak up when they have concerns.

"I continue to advocate for not only the emergency room at Lachine Hospital but community ERs around the province," he said. "There have been approximately 10 that have been partially or completely closed in the last few years throughout the last few years in the province. This is bad health-care policy and going to cause harm to the public."