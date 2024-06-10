Montreal-area animal rescue agencies calling on homes to adopt pets before moving day

Animal rescue groups in Montreal are asking those who can to adopt a pet in June. They say the cost of caring for an animal has gone up and that July is the busiest time of the year as people move and sometimes can't bring their pets.

"We receive around 30 animals monthly, where in July we double that number just for July, just for that reason," said Montreal SPCA executive director Laurence Masse.

Dobby the elf sphinx house cat is one such animal in need of a home.

She is currently living with Kimberley Kotar, a foster volunteer with Chatopia Cat Rescue.

"Chatopia is swamped with demand [and] we can't keep up with the demand," said Kotar.

Adoption agencies are, thus, calling on people to adopt pets in June, before moving day.

Kotra said cat care costs are going up.

"Vet care is more expensive, the food is way more expensive, and we have a special niche," said Kotar. "It's pure breeds, and pure breeds usually have a lot more health issues."

Murray is a healthy cat that is also looking for a home.

"He's 10 months old, he's an elf sphinx. He doesn't have any medical issues, but his family couldn't keep him because they're moving," said Kotar.

Masse said the SPCA is already full with around 100 cats currently staying there.

"We have around 40 dogs as well and around 50 small animals such as bunnies and rats and mice," she said. "We have over 500 animals right now in foster families as well. "

Pet overpopulation is a problem and Masse said getting them spayed or neutered is very important.

The SPCA was called to a home recently where two cats had been taken in during the COVID-19 pandemic and three years later, there were 97 cats.

"None of them were sterilized, and it was like overpopulation," said Masse.

She's worried that moving season will mean even more animals with no place to call home.