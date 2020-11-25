MONTREAL -- A review of the Catholic archdiocese of Montreal's handling of complaints against a pedophile priest is to be released today.

The archdiocese enlisted former Quebec Superior Court justice Pepita Capriolo to examine the church's response to complaints against former priest Brian Boucher.

Archbishop Christian Lepine is expected to speak about the report, tabled in September, at a news conference today.

Lepine requested the review himself, saying he wanted to establish who knew what in relation to Boucher's crimes.

Boucher was sentenced in March 2019 to eight years in prison for abusing two boys after being found guilty in one case and pleading guilty in the other.

He worked in 10 Montreal-area churches over a 30-year period ending around 2015, and the abuse for which he was convicted took place at two churches between 1995 and 2011.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2020.