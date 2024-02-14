MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal apartment fire sends one man to hospital

    A firetruck is seen Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz) A firetruck is seen Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
    A 66-year-old man is in critical condition after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Montreal's La Petite-Patrie neighbourhood.

    Montreal police (SPVM) says it received a call at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday from firefighters in need of traffic assistance at the site of the blaze on Christophe-Colomb Avenue near Bélanger Street Est.

    "Firefighters brought the blaze, which appears to have started in an apartment building, under control," said Jeanne Drouin, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "A 66-year-old man suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to hospital in critical condition."

    Drouin notes that police are still waiting for an update on his condition.

    The residents of the building's 10 homes were evacuated, but "have just returned to their homes," she added.

    A security perimeter was set up in the area to allow investigators to figure out how the fire started, but it has since been removed.

