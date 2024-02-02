MONTREAL
    • Montreal apartment fire leaves 3 injured

    A firetruck became stuck in what appears to be a pothole in downtown Montreal on Aug. 2, 2023. (CTV News) A firetruck became stuck in what appears to be a pothole in downtown Montreal on Aug. 2, 2023. (CTV News)
    Three people are in hospital after a fire in an apartment building in Montreal's east end.

    Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 4:45 a.m. about the blaze on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard, near de la Gauchetière Street in the Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.

    "Three people had to be transported to a hospital nearby in critical condition," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

    The building has been evacuated to allow firefighters to battle the blaze.

    A large perimeter is in place, and firefighters warn there could be power outages in the area.

    Police do not yet know what caused the fire.

