MONTREAL
    • Montreal announces roster for PWHL hockey team

    Montreal's head coach Kori Cheverie talks with players during the Professional Women's Hockey League's (PWHL) training camp in Montreal, Saturday, November 18, 2023.

    Like the five other clubs in the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), Montreal announced its line-up on Tuesday for the inaugural season of the new women's pro league.

    Each team will have 23 players plus three reserves. Of the 157 players from 12 different countries, 90 are Canadian, and 53 are American.

    Montreal, which does not have a name yet, will be counting on experienced attacking players in the shape of Canadians Marie-Philip Poulin, Ann-Sophie Bettez and Kennedy Marchment, American Jillian Dempsey and Czech Tereza Vanisova.

    "We want to be able to score goals," said head coach Kori Cheverie. "That's necessary, but we also want to be quick defensively.

    "We believe we have a very good balance between experienced players who know what it takes to play at a professional level and exciting young players who will continue to be mentored by the more experienced."

    The first PWHL game will take place on Jan. 1 between Toronto and New York.

    The following day, Montreal will visit Ottawa at TD Place.

    Montreal roster:

    FORWARDS

    • Bettez, Ann-Sophie
    • Bujold, Sarah
    • Dalton, Claire
    • David, Gabrielle
    • Dempsey, Jillian
    • Lefort, Sarah
    • Lum, Leah
    • Marchment, Kennedy
    • Murphy, Maureen
    • O'Neill, Kristin
    • Poulin, Marie-Philip
    • Stacey, Laura
    • Vanisova, Tereza

    DEFENCE

    • Ambrose, Erin
    • Bizal, Madison
    • Daoust, Catherine
    • Keopple, Mariah
    • Laganière, Brigitte
    • Laskova, Dominika
    • Tabin, Kati

    GOALIES

    • Boissonnault, Marlène
    • Chuli, Elaine
    • Desbiens, Ann-Renée

    RESERVES

    • Daoust, Mélodie
    • Dubois, Catherine
    • Poznikoff, Alexandra

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 12, 2023. 

