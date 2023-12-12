Montreal announces roster for PWHL hockey team

Like the five other clubs in the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), Montreal announced its line-up on Tuesday for the inaugural season of the new women's pro league.

Each team will have 23 players plus three reserves. Of the 157 players from 12 different countries, 90 are Canadian, and 53 are American.

Montreal, which does not have a name yet, will be counting on experienced attacking players in the shape of Canadians Marie-Philip Poulin, Ann-Sophie Bettez and Kennedy Marchment, American Jillian Dempsey and Czech Tereza Vanisova.

"We want to be able to score goals," said head coach Kori Cheverie. "That's necessary, but we also want to be quick defensively.

"We believe we have a very good balance between experienced players who know what it takes to play at a professional level and exciting young players who will continue to be mentored by the more experienced."

The first PWHL game will take place on Jan. 1 between Toronto and New York.

The following day, Montreal will visit Ottawa at TD Place.

Montreal roster:

FORWARDS

Bettez, Ann-Sophie

Bujold, Sarah

Dalton, Claire

David, Gabrielle

Dempsey, Jillian

Lefort, Sarah

Lum, Leah

Marchment, Kennedy

Murphy, Maureen

O'Neill, Kristin

Poulin, Marie-Philip

Stacey, Laura

Vanisova, Tereza

DEFENCE

Ambrose, Erin

Bizal, Madison

Daoust, Catherine

Keopple, Mariah

Laganière, Brigitte

Laskova, Dominika

Tabin, Kati

GOALIES

Boissonnault, Marlène

Chuli, Elaine

Desbiens, Ann-Renée

RESERVES

Daoust, Mélodie

Dubois, Catherine

Poznikoff, Alexandra