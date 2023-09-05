Montreal announces $10 million plan to improve road safety in school zones

The City of Montreal has accelerated its school zone road safety plan for the 2023-2024 school year.

The city announced its "Safe Routes Around Schools Program" (Programme de sécurisation aux abords des écoles) on Tuesday morning, which includes 30 projects in 11 boroughs with a price tag of $10 million.

The city says around a dozen have been implemented and the remainder will be completed by the end of the year.

"The safe movement of pedestrians, who are the most vulnerable on the road, has been a priority for our administration since Day 1, and we are not hesitating to pick up the pace," said Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante. "Living environments are not shortcuts, and they must guarantee safe journeys for everyone."

Plante added that the city's efforts run in conjunction with the Montreal police (SPVM) and provincial government's efforts to improve road safety in school zones.

"Every motorist has to prioritize safety over speed," said Plante. "It's a daily effort that everyone must make."

Some projects include:

Two weekly enforcement operations in accident-prone and school zones;

An analysis of school corridors and reporting of situations that could compromise the safety of schoolchildren;

Online video clips and prevention tips shared on social networks and with neighbourhood posts;

Distribution of awareness tools around schools;

Awareness-raising posters at school drop-off points and at the main entrances to schools and their day-care centres.

Quebec police reported that last year, at least 37,000 tickets were handed out in school zones and that 71 per cent of drivers exceed speed limits around parks and schools.

The Montreal transport and public works commission will lead a consultation on Oct. 25 to "put forward proposals to ensure that the facilities around primary and secondary schools are safe and encourage active travel, while enhancing the sense of safety of students, parents and crossing guards."

The SPVM, for its part, will continue its back-to-school operations until Sept. 22.

"Our teams provide an increased presence on the ground to protect children and act on behaviour that can put them at risk," said Stéphane Desroches, head of the SPVM's Road Safety Section.