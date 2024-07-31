Montreal and regions across Quebec under severe thunderstorm watch

After the heat wave comes rain. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Montreal and other regions in southern Quebec.

“This afternoon and this evening, conditions will be favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail and heavy rain,” the alert reads.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Regions across Quebec are under the alert, including the following regions:

Metro Montreal - Laval, Que.

Vaudreuil area, Que.

Valleyfield - Beauharnois area, Que.

Québec area, Que.

Mont-Orford - Lake Memphrémagog area, Que.

Sherbrooke area, Que.

The government agency reminds people to stay indoors during heavy downpours.

The rain is forecast to end around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Montreal remains under an extended heat wave special weather statement, which is set to return on Thursday.