MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) announced Thursday that they have eight suspects in custody in a series of interventions where five firearms were seized.

An SPVM news release says that on Feb. 11, officers intercepted four men - Andrew Charles Hopkins, 17, Kenneth Klare, 45, Mark Croney, 27, and Jerome France, 26 - following an alleged attempted home invasion in Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO).

The four men appeared in the Montreal Courthouse Feb. 16 on firearm possession and other charges.

Also on Feb. 11, police say they spotted James Inniss Carr, 19, and a 17-year-old leaving the same residence on Davignon St. in DDO. The two were followed and pulled over on Highway 401 where Ontario Provincial Police officers allegedly seized two pistols. The OPP is handling the charges.

Carr drew the attention of authorities recently after reportedly posing on social media with guns and stacks of cash.

Des évènements récents survenus dans l’Ouest-de-l’Île ont mené à l’arrestation de 8 suspects et à la saisie de 5 armes à feu. Les opérations policières ont été réalisées par le #SPVM, en collaboration avec @OPP_Nouvelles.



The SPVM also arrested two men Saturday after calls about an armed break-in at the same Davignon St. residence.

One suspect attempted to escape and shot at officers, according to police.

"In the end, Patrick Beaudin, 40, and Teshy Jones, 19, were arrested and two firearms were seized. The family who was inside the accommodation was rescued," the SPVM release reads.

The two men appeared in court Wednesday on weapon possession, break-and-enter, robbery and forcible confinement charges, and Beaudin picked up an attempted murder with a firearm charge.

The major crime unit of the SPVM's West Criminal Investigations Section led the operations.