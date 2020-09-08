MONTREAL -- Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, Laval Mayor Marc Demeres and three CAQ ministers -- Simon Jolin-Barrette, François Bonnardel and Chantal Rouleau -- are in isolation after some were in contact with Longueuil Mayor Sylvie Parent, who tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Parent announced that she took a test on Friday and received a positive result on Sunday, at which point she began to isolate and will do so for 10 days.

Ministers Jolin-Barrette, Bonnardel and Rouleau have placed themselves in isolation as a precautionary measure as they await their own results. Bonnardel was forced to cancel his trip to Toronto to take part in the Ontario-Quebec summit with Premiers Doug Ford and Francois Legault.

On Tuesday afternoon, Plante tweeted that she, too, would be placing herself in precautionary isolation after coming into contact with Rouleau.

J’ai appris ce matin lorsque j’étais en conférence de presse que @SylvieParent_ avait été testée positive à la #COVID19. Je n’ai pas eu de rencontre avec cette dernière mais j’ai eu des entretiens la semaine passée avec la ministre @RouleauChantal. (1/2) #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) September 8, 2020

Demers followed suit, tweeting,'Since we were present at the same activity, I put myself in isolation and I will take a screening test today.'



CAQ MNA Ian Lafreniere also tweeted on Tuesday morning that he was placing himself in isolation as did Independent MNA Catherine Fournier.

Parent intends to continue her work remotely when possible until public health authorities give her the green light to return.

“I have often voiced my concerns alongside those who remind us that the pandemic is far from over, and I am the proof today,” Parent said. “I am therefore reiterating the importance, for each of us, of respecting the rules of social distancing and the directives of public health.”

As of Tuesday, 63,876 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Quebec since the start of the pandemic.