

The Canadian Press





The teacher shortage in the province has hit Montreal and Laval particularly hard.

As of the start of the 2019 school year, there were a total of 360 teachers needed to meet the staffing needs in Quebec schools.

Of the total, 84 per cent of the vacant positions were located in Montreal and its northern neighbour.

The current labour crisis is "pretty serious," said Minister of Education Jean-Francois Roberge today.

In the absence of a qualified teacher, some students must now be content with a substitute teacher or a contract teacher, who may not necessarily have the required qualifications.

This report from the Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2019.