

The Canadian Press





The retail price of gasoline was hiked in Montreal and Laval to $1.48 per litre Tuesday morning, as was the case at the beginning of the month.

Monday afternoon, several gas stations had a price that was $0.14 lower what is currently displayed on the website www.essencequebec.com.

As of 5 a.m., no other regions in Quebec had followed suit with a gas price increase. The average price of regular gasoline throughout the province stands at about $1.34.

The price of a barrel of crude oil rose from $0.26 USD on the NYMEX stock exchange in New York to US $70.96 on Monday night.