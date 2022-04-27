Montreal and Laval daycares threaten strike day in early May

Some public daycares (CPE) in Montreal and Laval could see a strike day on May 3, unless last-minute negotiations manage to resolve ongoing issues by then.

The strike action would affect 60 childcare centres that manage 83 facilities.

The Syndicat des travailleuses des CPE de Montréal et Laval, affiliated with the CSN, has already approved a mandate for 10 strike days.

May 3 would be the first of four consecutive strike days.

A final conciliation meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

However, by announcing its strike days before this last meeting, the union says it wants to put pressure on the employer.

Last winter, there was an agreement in principle on the renewal of the collective agreements between the Quebec government and the unions that represent workers in the daycare system.

However, the employer in Montreal and Laval was not at the negotiating table and said it wants to negotiate its own collective agreement with its workers.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 27, 2022.