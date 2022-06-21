Montreal and Kahnawake celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer were in the city's Old Port Tuesday as part of Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations taking part across Canada.

Celebrations began at 5 a.m. with a sunrise ceremony by the St. Lawrence River.

Sky-Deer delivered a message in Kanienʼkéha (Mohawk language) and encouraged parents to use the traditional language of the territory first when speaking with children if possible instead of English and French.

More events are scheduled in the evening at Cabot Square near the Atwater metro station.