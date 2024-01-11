Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Austin Mack signs reserve/future contract with Atlanta Falcons

Grey Cup champion wide receiver Austin Mack is heading south of the border.

The Montreal Alouette standout is hoping to swap bird logos on his helmet next season after signing a reserve/future contract with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.

Mack posted a photo of himself signing a contract on his X account with the phrase: "New Beginnings #RiseUp."

The 6'2", 205-pound Ohio State product is one of 16 players Atlanta signed to future/reserve contracts.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana native is one of three on the list who has not tried out for the team.

A future/reserve contract is for players not on the NFL team's roster at the end of the season, meaning Mack is now part of the team's 90-player roster for March.

He will now need to impress coaches to make the team's final 53-player roster heading into the 2024 season.

We have signed 16 players to reserve/future contracts — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 10, 2024

It's Mack's fourth attempt to become a fixture on an NFL squad.

The Tennessee Titans waived Mack in 2021 and the San Francisco 49ers waived him in 2022.

He played 11 games with the New York Giants in 2020.

San Francisco 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk (11) and Austin Mack (81) take part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

With the Alouettes, Mack played 17 games, making 78 receptions for 1,154 total yards and four touchdowns.

In the Grey Cup, Mack had six receptions for 103 yards with one touchdown.