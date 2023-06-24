Montreal Alouettes veteran Dahrran Diedrick dies at 44

Montreal Alouettes veteran Dahrran Diedrick has died at the age of 44.

Diedrick was a running back with the Alouettes from 2006 to 2013, winning two Grey Cups with the team in 2009 and 2010. He briefly returned to the team in 2014.

In 130 career CFL games, he covered 872 yards and landed six touchdowns on 179 carries.

"Dahrran was a very good friend of mine in the locker room, and we kept in touch after our careers," said Alouettes Football Operations Director Eric in a Saturday press release, which did not specify the cause or exact time of death.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Carl-Olivier Primé, left, and fullback Dahrran Diedrick pray on the field prior to an indoor practice Friday November 22, 2013 in Moose Jaw. The Tiger-Cats will face the Saskatchewan Roughriders Sunday in the 101st CFL Grey Cup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Deslauriers played with Diedrick for eight seasons during his time on the team.

"I remember a very physical player when he had the ball," he added. "No one could take it away from him. My thoughts are with his loved ones and his family, my heart is very heavy right now."

"We formed a brotherhood that can never be broken in Montreal," wrote another former Alouette, Reginald "Reggie" Hunt, to social media. "You were a good person. A good friend. And you will be missed for sure. Thank you for being a part of some of my favourite memories."

Diedrick, who also won a Grey Cup during his rookie season in 2005 with Edmonton, spent time in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers, Green Bay Packers and Washington.