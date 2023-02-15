Montreal Alouettes sign veteran receiver Greg Ellingson

The Montreal Alouettes signed veteran American receiver Greg Ellingson to a one-year contract Wednesday.

The CFL team also signed American defensive back Jumal Rolle and re-signed American running back Walter Fletcher.

The six-foot-three, 197-pound Ellingson had 38 catches for 598 yards and three touchdowns in eight regular-season games last year with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The 34-year-old has registered five 1,000-yard seasons over his CFL career, recording 587 catches for 8,550 yards and 45 TDs in 125 career CFL regular-season games.

The five-foot-nine, 202-pound Fletcher ran for 486 yards on 85 carries with a touchdown in 14 regular-season games last year. He also had 29 catches for 353 yards and a TD.

Rolle, 32, had 150 tackles and 11 interceptions in 65 career games with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.