Montreal Alouettes sign sought-after free-agent linebacker Henoc Muamba
Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Henoc Muamba celebrates a tackle against the Saskatchewan Roughriders during the first half of CFL football action in Regina, Sask., Sunday, September 1, 2013. The Montreal Alouettes have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Muamba.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 9:27AM EDT
The Montreal Alouettes have signed highly sought-after Canadian free-agent linebacker Henoc Muamba to a three-year contract.
The 29-year-old, who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo but grew up in Canada, had 82 defensive tackles and two interceptions in 17 games last season with Saskatchewan.
He was drafted first overall by Winnipeg in 2011 and spent three seasons with the Blue Bombers before joining the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL.
He spent the last two seasons with the Roughriders.
Latest Montreal News
- A month after Ariel Kouakou disappeared, father calls for dedicated kidnapping police unit
- REM construction officially underway as headaches for commuter train users loom
- Zuckerberg faces 'Grandpa' questions from lawmakers
- First victim of Humboldt Broncos crash to be buried on Thursday
- Montreal Alouettes sign sought-after free-agent linebacker Henoc Muamba