Montreal Alouettes sign five American players

    The Montreal Alouettes announced Monday that they have signed five American players for the upcoming season.

    Defensive lineman Antonio Moultrie, defensive backs Myles Brooks and Timarcus Davis, receiver Jose Barbon and linebacker C.J. Avery have joined the defending Grey Cup champions.

    Moultrie, a six-foot-four, 265-pound behemoth, was a member of the Green Bay Packers organization in 2023. Moultrie amassed over 100 career tackles with the UAB Blazers before finishing his college career with the Miami University Hurricanes. In 2020, he was selected as a Conference USA second-team all-star.

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) throws as Green Bay Packers defensive end Antonio Moultrie (64) defends during a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

    Brooks went on to play for the Louisiana Tech University Bulldogs in 2022, racking up a host of honours. The Texan was selected to the Conference USA Second Team and was invited to the Shrine Bowl and NFL Combine. In 2023, he was a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

    Davis made his mark with the Arizona State University Sun Devils. In his final collegiate season, he was one of four players on his team to nab more than one interception. In 2023, he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

    Barbon spent time with the Calgary Stampeders practice squad in 2023. The former Temple University Owls tight end caught 138 passes for 1,608 yards and four touchdowns in four collegiate seasons. He finished his Owls career ranked fourth all-time among receivers.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 15, 2024.

