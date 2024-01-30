Montreal Alouettes release RB Stanback, Uguak heading to the Tampa Bay Bucs

The Montreal Alouettes and American running back William Stanback have mutually parted ways.

The Alouettes announced they've released Stanback, at the player's request

"After several meetings with Will and his camp, he informed us that he wanted to be granted his early release before the start of free agency," Montreal GM Danny Maciocia said in a statement. "We have decided to honour his wishes.

"We'd like to thank Will for his years of faithful service."

Montreal also lost Canadian defensive lineman Lwal Uguak to the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback spent five seasons with Montreal, cracking the 1,000-yard rushing plateau twice (2019, '21). His best campaign was in 2021, when he led the CFL in rushing with 1,176 yards.

Stanback ran for 800 yards on 147 carries (5.4-yard average) and two touchdowns last season as Montreal captured the Grey Cup.

Stanback appeared in 62 career games with Montreal, rushing for 3,716 yards on 625 carries (5.9-yard average) with 11 TDs. He also 107 catches for 1,058 yards and four touchdowns.

The six-foot-five, 271-pound Uguak had 17 tackles and four sacks last season, his first with Montreal. The Alouettes selected the Edmonton native in the first round, No. 7 overall, in the 2023 CFL draft out of Texas Christian University.

In 2022, the Horned Frogs reached the NCAA championship game against Georgia before dropping a 65-7 decision to the Bulldogs.