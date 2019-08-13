Featured Video
Montreal Alouettes QB Vernon Adams Jr. takes another step toward return
Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (8) breaks away from Edmonton Eskimos' Larry Dean (11) and Mike Moore during second half CFL football action in Montreal, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 2:23PM EDT
Montreal Alouettes starting quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. was back practising with fellow starters on Tuesday for the first time since suffering a mild concussion on Aug. 2.
Adams led the Als to three straight wins before the injury.
Montreal (3-4) lost in overtime to Ottawa after Adams was hurt and then fell 17-10 to Saskatchewan last week in a game called late in the third quarter because of inclement weather. Antonio Pipkin started at quarterback for Montreal against Saskatchewan, but was replaced by Matt Shiltz.
Meanwhile, the Alouettes placed team-leading receiver B.J. Cunningham on the six-game injured list.
Montreal also activated receiver DeVier Posey from the same list. He has been out since Week 5 with a calf injury.
The Alouettes are in Calgary to face the Stampeders on Saturday.
