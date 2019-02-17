Featured Video
Montreal Alouettes hope to become latest CFL team employing both male and female cheerleaders
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, February 17, 2019 1:22PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 17, 2019 4:30PM EST
Get your pom-poms out and high-kicks ready: tryouts for the Montreal Alouettes' cheerleading squad begin next Saturday.
This year, for the first time, men are invited to apply.
The Alouettes are hoping to be the latest CFL team to have men as dancers, joining the Ottawa RedBlacks, Edmonton Eskimos, Toronto Argonauts, and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Last year, men were added to the Stunter squad on the cheerleading team.
Tryouts will take place at the College Saint Vianny on Gouin Boulevard East.
Latest Montreal News
- Several roof collapses in Quebec highlight dangers of snow accumulation
- Dad charged in death after Amber Alert suffered self-inflicted gunshot wound: police
- 'Very chaotic': Over 100 Quebec tourists arrive in Montreal after being trapped in Haiti
- CAQ plan to expand kindergarten faces opposition within National Assembly
- After a two-decade fight, cochlear implants will finally be available in Montreal