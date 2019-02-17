

Get your pom-poms out and high-kicks ready: tryouts for the Montreal Alouettes' cheerleading squad begin next Saturday.

This year, for the first time, men are invited to apply.

The Alouettes are hoping to be the latest CFL team to have men as dancers, joining the Ottawa RedBlacks, Edmonton Eskimos, Toronto Argonauts, and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Last year, men were added to the Stunter squad on the cheerleading team.

Tryouts will take place at the College Saint Vianny on Gouin Boulevard East.