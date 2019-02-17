Featured Video
Montreal Alouettes hope to be first CFL team employing both male and female cheerleaders
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, February 17, 2019 1:22PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 17, 2019 2:08PM EST
Get your pom-poms out and high-kicks ready: tryouts for the Montreal Alouettes' cheerleading squad begin next Saturday.
This year, for the first time, men are invited to apply.
The Alouettes are hoping to be the first CFL team to have men as dancers.
Lasy year, men were added to the Stunter squad on the cheerleading team.
Tryouts will take place at the College Saint Vianny on Gouin Boulevard East.
