Montreal Alouettes have announced they re-signed reciever Stephen Adekolu
Calgary Stampeders' Ryan Steed, right, breaks up a pass intended for B.C. Lions' Stephen Adekolu in the end zone during the second half of a preseason game. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Darryl Dyck, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 20, 2018 4:24PM EST
The Montreal Alouettes have re-signed Canadian reciever Stephen Adekolu.
The six-foot-four, 200 pound Adekolu joined the team last August and played five games with the Alouettes.
He started his CFL career in 2014 with the B.C. Lions.
The 29-year-old has made three catches for 43 yards in 47 career CFL games.
