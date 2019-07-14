

CTV Montreal Staff





The Montreal Alouettes have dismissed General Manager Kavis Reed of all duties effective immediately.

The Alouettes announced the decision Sunday morning, one day after the football team defeated the Ottawa RedBlacks.

Last month the Alouettes replaced head Coach Mike Sherman one week before the start of the CFL season. The team lost their first couple games of the season but now have a 2-2 record under Head Coach Khari Jones.

Assistant General Manager Joe Mack, along with Director of Football Operations Patrick Donovan and Jones manage the team until a permanent replacement is named.

The Alouettes have been through a series of head coach and upper management changes since 2015.

Reed was named General Manager in December 2016, taking over the role from Jim Popp who had also been acting as head coach for most of the two previous seasons.

The Alouettes have missed the playoffs for four seasons in a row.