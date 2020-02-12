MONTREAL -- The Montreal Alouettes bolstered their Canadian content Wednesday, signing defensive tackles David Menard and Junior Luke and linebackers Alexandre Gagne and Frederic Chagnon.

All four Quebec natives were free agents.

Menard, 29, had 18 sacks and 55 tackles in 94 regular-season games with the B.C. Lions. The six-foot-one, 259-pound Menard registered 12 tackles and two sacks in 10 contests last year.

The six-foot-three, 291-pound Luke appeared in 53 regular-season games with B.C., which took him in the first round, No. 7 overall, in the 2017 CFL draft. Luke helped the University of Montreal capture a Vanier Cup in 2014.

Gagne had a team-high 19 special-teams tackles last year with Saskatchewan. The former Sherbrooke star recorded 23 special-teams tackles in 2018.

The six-foot-four, 233-pound Chagnon recorded six special-team tackles in 17 regular-season games with the Lions last year. Like Luke, Chagnon played on Montreal's 2014 Vanier Cup-winning squad.