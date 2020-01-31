MONTREAL -- The Montreal Alouettes dealt Canadian linebacker/safety Bo Lokombo to the Toronto Argonauts on Friday for a conditional 2020 eighth-round draft pick.

The six-foot-two, 225-pound Lokombo appeared in 15 games last season with Montreal, registering 51 tackles, eight special-teams tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Lokombo, raised in Abbotsford, B.C., after being born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, was drafted in the third round, No. 21 overall, by the B.C. Lions in the 2013 CFL draft.

Later in the day, the Alouettes signed Canadian receiver Felix Faubert-Lussier to a one-year extension and inked Canadian kicker Felix Briere and American defensive back Najee Murray to two-year extensions.

Faubert-Lussier, a Montreal native, joined the Alouettes last season after two years with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He caught nine passes for 102 yards with the Als.

Briere, from Sainte-Agathe-Des-Monts, Que., spent time with the Als and Saskatchewan Roughriders last year.

Murray played four games with Montreal in 2019.

The Alouettes also released receiver DeVier Posey and defensive back Tommie Campbell.



- This story was first reported by The Canadian Press on Jan. 31, 2020