Montreal airport workers report harassment as travel chaos continues
Montreal airport workers report harassment as travel chaos continues
As the chaos continues at Montreal's Trudeau airport, some of the frustration is being directed at staff, they say.
"People are insulting, or being very aggressive toward our crew members," said Dominic Levasseur, a spokesperson for the Air Transat union.
The Journal de Montreal reported at least one instance of a traveller spitting on an airline employee.
Levasseur said flight attendants are getting the worst of it.
"Our flight attendants are the ones who end up taking the pressure from the passengers," he said.
Labour shortages have led to major airport backups in Montreal and across the country. Faced with staggeringly long lines, misplaced luggage and delayed flights, tensions are flaring among passengers.
To battle the backlog, Air Canada and West Jet have announced they're grounding some flights.
But Levasseur says underlying issues still remain.
"The great news is that everyone is wanting to travel now, and the industry is trying to offer as many seats as possible," he said.
"But we’re restricted by all the people who were let go during the pandemic, and now we’re struggling to keep up."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Police find person of interest in deadly shooting at Chicago-area parade
Highland Park's police chief said the 22-year-old man identified as a person of interest in the shooting that killed at least six people, wounded at least 30 and sent hundreds of people fleeing from an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday has been taken into custody.
Former Sask. premier Brad Wall gave strategic advice to key convoy organizer
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall was in contact with a key organizer of the Freedom Convoy anti-mandate protest, providing strategic advice before and after the Ottawa occupation began, according to court records obtained by CTV News.
Daughter of Toronto Blue Jays coach killed in 'terrible accident' while tubing in U.S.
The 17-year-old daughter of the Toronto Blue Jays' first base coach died in a 'terrible accident' while tubing in the U.S. this weekend.
U.S. man to be charged with kidnapping, rape after Edmonton teen found: Oregon police
A 41-year-old man will be charged with kidnapping and rape after an Edmonton girl who was missing for more than a week was found, Oregon City Police said.
'It's the real deal': Doctors warn about future wave fuelled by Omicron variants
COVID-19 cases are rising again in Canada, with the two fast-spreading Omicron sub-variants known as BA.4 and BA.5 to blame. CTVNews.ca has a guide to what you need to know about the new variants.
Saanich, B.C. bank shooter was rejected by military, CAF says
One of the twin brothers who was killed in a shootout with police outside a bank in Saanich, B.C., last week had applied to join the Canadian Armed Forces but was rejected, a military spokesperson confirmed Monday.
Canada signs $20B compensation agreement on First Nations child welfare
The federal government says it has signed a $20-billion final settlement agreement to compensate First Nations children and families harmed by chronic underfunding of child welfare.
How to avoid luggage headaches amid air travel chaos
Travellers might not have any control over long lines and cancelled flights, but there are ways to minimize luggage disasters. From tracking devices for your luggage to packing light, here are some tips and tricks for your next trip through the airport.
Canadian airlines, airports top global list of delays over the weekend
Canadian airlines and airports claimed top spots in flight delays over the July long weekend, notching more than nearly any other around the world.
Toronto
-
Toronto must review 'clean-shave' N95 mask policy after Sikh workers laid off, demoted: advocacy group
A national Sikh advocacy organization said it is prepared to take the City of Toronto to the provincial human rights tribunal if a reasonable resolution cannot be reached about its so-called 'clean-shave' policy.
-
Daughter of Toronto Blue Jays coach killed in 'terrible accident' while tubing in U.S.
The 17-year-old daughter of the Toronto Blue Jays' first base coach died in a 'terrible accident' while tubing in the U.S. this weekend.
-
Ontario has entered another wave of COVID-19, experts say
Ontario has entered a summer wave of COVID-19 as hospitalizations and cases slowly creep upwards, infectious experts say.
Atlantic
-
CAT ferry keeping pace with pre-pandemic sales
The CAT ferry, which sails between Yarmouth, N.S., and Bar Harbour, Maine, has sold more than 20,000 tickets so far this year, that’s up from the 15,100 tickets sold as of June 7.
-
N.S. woman calls for private fireworks regulation after her dog dies 'scared and alone'
Canada Day weekend fireworks have sparked more calls to either regulate or ban backyard fireworks displays in Nova Scotia.
-
Inflation relief payments on the way for P.E.I. residents
Over 90,000 Prince Edward Island residents will see a top-up in their bank accounts to help alleviate the pressure of record inflation rates affecting the cost of living in the province.
London
-
Fatal crash near Exeter, Ont. Monday afternoon: Huron OPP
Huron County OPP are on the scene of a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred west of Exeter late Monday afternoon.
-
One deceased, four taken to hospital following head on collision in Oxford County
One person has died and four others — including three children — have been taken to hospital following a head on collision in the Township of Blandford-Blenheim, Ont. Monday afternoon.
-
Ontario has entered another wave of COVID-19, experts say
Ontario has entered a summer wave of COVID-19 as hospitalizations and cases slowly creep upwards, infectious experts say.
Northern Ontario
-
Keep an eye out for Ontario's turtles, who are hitting the road for mating season
Love is in the air for Ontario's turtle population and a group called the Turtle Guardians says they've been busy dealing with the influx.
-
Sudbury, Ont., pharmacy worker wrote $1.5M in fake fentanyl prescriptions
A former employee at the Rexall Pharmacy on Bancroft Drive in Sudbury pleaded guilty Monday to writing fake fentanyl prescriptions worth more than $1.5 million.
-
Contractor sues Timmins gold miner for $7.4M
Gowest Gold Ltd. in Timmins announced Monday it is being sued by North Bay-based Cementation Canada Inc. for $7.4 million.
Calgary
-
Falconridge shooting leaves man dead, 2 people in custody
One person is dead and several homes were evacuated following a Monday morning shooting in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood.
-
RCMP investigate crash between semi-truck, pickup truck near Brooks
Alberta RCMP are investigating a serious crash between a semi-truck and a pickup truck near Brooks.
-
Calgary police catch 17-year-old driving 170 km/h on Stoney Trail
Calgary police say a teenage driver was recorded travelling 170 km/h on Stoney Trail N.E. over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
'The interest just completely faded after the arrest': Cambridge teen’s dream of going to NHL derailed by bullying, harassment, alleges lawsuit
A Cambridge family has launched a $5.5-million civil lawsuit against Victus Academy, an elite hockey prep school in Kitchener, and three of its students.
-
Up in smoke: Recent cannabis store closures in Uptown Waterloo could be signs of oversaturated market
Cannabis shops cropped up quickly across Waterloo region, but it seems some are now closing shop shortly after they arrived. At least one expert says the shift could point to signs of saturation as the heavily competitive fight for cannabis sales takes its toll.
-
'I was legitimately terrified': Encampment resident recounts armed police response
What ended up being a false alarm saw Waterloo regional police respond to a weapons call at a Kitchener encampment with guns drawn on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Vaccine doses for 'everyone' this fall, B.C. minister says as next COVID-19 wave approaches
With researchers anticipating another COVID-19 wave this summer, B.C. health officials are once again urging the public to get vaccinated – especially the 1.3 million residents sitting on unused booster invitations.
-
Black bear spotted at busy Metro Vancouver park killed by conservation officers
A black bear that was caught on camera chasing geese at a busy Metro Vancouver park over the weekend was killed by conservation officers.
-
1 injured in shooting near Burnaby cemetery, RCMP say
Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting near a Burnaby, B.C., cemetery Monday.
Edmonton
-
U.S. man to be charged with kidnapping, rape after Edmonton teen found: Oregon police
A 41-year-old man will be charged with kidnapping and rape after an Edmonton girl who was missing for more than a week was found, Oregon City Police said.
-
Man arrested in pair of Edmonton mass shootings
A 34-year-old man has been charged in two mass shootings that killed a total of two people and injured 12 in Edmonton.
-
Flight spends 2 hours circling Edmonton after landing gear damaged
An Edmonton flight bound for Halifax never made it to its destination after a landing gear sustained damage during takeoff Monday afternoon.
Windsor
-
'It's like Christmas morning for us': Adventure Bay reopens under heat warning in Windsor
Windsor’s largest water park, Adventure Bay reopened Monday afternoon after sitting closed to the public for more than two years.
-
Mother of Delilah Blair back home in N.W.T. following inquest into daughter's death at Windsor jail
The mother of a 30-year-old woman who died while in custody inside Windsor’s South West Detention Centre is back home in the Northwest Territories following an inquest into her daughter’s death.
-
Boxing event adds to downtown momentum
Border City Boxing Club owner Josh Canty is looking forward to giving local boxers a chance to get back in the ring as Rumble On The River returns to Windsor July 31.
Regina
-
Man dead following collision with semi southeast of Regina: RCMP
A man from the White Butte area died following a two vehicle crash between a semi and a compact SUV southeast of Regina on Thursday.
-
Former Sask. premier Brad Wall gave strategic advice to key convoy organizer
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall was in contact with a key organizer of the Freedom Convoy anti-mandate protest, providing strategic advice before and after the Ottawa occupation began, according to court records obtained by CTV News.
-
Second teenager charged in Rae Street homicide: Regina police
A 17-year-old boy is the second teenager to be charged in the city’s sixth homicide of 2022, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa entering new wave of COVID-19: OPH
Ottawa Public Health says Ottawa is entering a new wave of COVID-19, saying indicators show a rising level of transmission in the community.
-
Elderly woman in critical condition after being hit by garbage truck
Ottawa paramedics say an elderly woman is in hospital following a collision Monday morning.
-
Former Sask. premier Brad Wall gave strategic advice to key convoy organizer
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall was in contact with a key organizer of the Freedom Convoy anti-mandate protest, providing strategic advice before and after the Ottawa occupation began, according to court records obtained by CTV News.
Saskatoon
-
7-year-old boy dead in Saskatoon following river incident
A seven-year-old boy is dead after an incident on the river over the weekend.
-
'No cuddling': Sask. wildlife rescue nurses orphaned badger back to health
Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation staff are getting a crash course in caring for an animal they've never had before — a badger.
-
Former Sask. premier Brad Wall gave strategic advice to key convoy organizer
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall was in contact with a key organizer of the Freedom Convoy anti-mandate protest, providing strategic advice before and after the Ottawa occupation began, according to court records obtained by CTV News.