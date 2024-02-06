MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal airport project secures $90 million in federal funding

    A plane is silhouetted as it takes off in Richmond, B.C. on Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A plane is silhouetted as it takes off in Richmond, B.C. on Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
    Share

    The consortium behind an airport overhaul in the Montreal area has shored up funding for the effort thanks to a $90-million loan from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

    The Crown corporation, which backs revenue-generating projects deemed in the public interest, says it has reached a deal with the partnership of Porter Aviation Holdings Inc. and Macquarie Asset Management.

    The owner of regional carrier Porter Airlines and the subsidiary of Australia's biggest investment bank are working with the Montreal Metropolitan Airport to develop a new terminal, which broke ground in August.

    Formerly known as the Montreal Saint-Hubert airport, the site is on track to grow from a small airport to a commercial aviation hub, comparable to Toronto's Billy Bishop but farther from downtown, in the suburbs south of Montreal.

    The nine-gate terminal would serve up to four million passengers a year and provide another airport for the rapidly expanding Porter in Canada's second-biggest city.

    The expected completion date has been pushed back to fall 2025 from late 2024, with Porter planning to fly to major Canadian cities and local carrier Pascan Aviation focusing on regional flights.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 6, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter

    A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News