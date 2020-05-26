MONTREAL -- Just a few weeks after opening an account on lotoquebec.com to purchase tickets online, a Montérégie man named Yvon won the $2 million Québec 49 grand prize.

Yvon found out he won the morning after the draw, when he checked his online ticket.

“I saw a bunch of zeros with a two in front of them,” he said. “I couldn’t believe my eyes.”

His wife shared his wonderment when he showed her the number on his screen.

Yvon said he plans to keep his current way of life intact, though he will spoil his three kids and grandkids with some of the fortune. He plans to invest some of it as well.