

The Canadian Press





Rockfest, the annual festival that brings major punk, metal and rock acts to the small Quebec town of Montebello, will file for financial insolvency.

The move is aimed at restructuring the festival’s organization with the aim of securing the event’s future.

This year’s edition, which was held between June 14 and 16, attracted 200,000 concert-goers, according to organizers.

Alex Martel, who founded the festival in 2005, said in a statement that his team is committed to “producing the festival for a long time to come.”