Mont-Tremblant half Ironman race cancelled due to poor air quality

The Ironman 70.3 race in Mont-Tremblant has been cancelled Sunday due to poor air quality caused by wildfires in northern Quebec.

News of the event's cancellation was shared on the official Ironman website.

"IRONMAN has strict safety benchmarks in place for air quality, which have not been met and the forecast does not suggest the AQI [air quality index] will improve throughout the day. It is always our priority to ensure the safety of our participants, spectators, volunteers, staff, and all others that are involved in the event," the notice reads.

Roughly 3,700 triathletes were expected to attend. The race consists of a 1.9 km swim, 90 km bike and 21.1 km run.

The smog warning applies to large swaths of southern Quebec, including greater Montreal.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) expects the smokey air to linger until Monday morning. Those affected are advised to reduce their exposure and shut the windows if possible.

"People who have a lung disease (such as asthma) or a heart disease, the elderly, children, pregnant women and people who work outdoors are more likely to feel the effects of smoke on their health," the ECCC advisory states.

There are currently 80 active wildfires in Quebec, in what has been the province's worst forest fire season on record.