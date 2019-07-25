

The Canadian Press





The mayor of small Quebec town says he acted in good faith when he signed a twin cities project with Bujumbura in the African country of Burundi.

The project was cancelled this week after Burundian-Canadians told municipal leaders in Mont-St-Hilaire of human rights abuses committed by the country's security services.

Yves Corriveau has taken an indeterminate leave since returning from his trip earlier this month and published a letter of apology.

Corriveau says he saw the twin cities agreement as a way to establish cultural links with a city in Africa, but now understands that he should have done more research.

In an open letter to the mayor published in Montreal La Presse, an association of Burundian expatriates called the mayor's trip to Burundi a "ridiculous decision."

Members are happy to learn the deal was revoked and say this proves democracy is real in Canada.

The town council says Corriveau will pay all his expenses related to the trip and that no other cost related to the cancelled project will be assumed by taxpayers.