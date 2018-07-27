

CTV Montreal





A sewage treatment plant in Mont Saint Hilaire caught fire early Friday morning.

The fire apparently started in administrative offices which were completely destroyed however the factory portion of the plant, where wastewater is treated before being discharged into local waterways, was only partially damaged.

Because of the fire the sewage plant was shut down, although fire chief Jean Clement told the Canadian Press he expects the plant could be restarted in a few hours.

The plant treats sewage from Mont Saint Hilaire, Beloeil, Otterburn Park, and McMasterville before discharging it into the Richelieu River.

The cause of the fire is not known, and nobody was hurt.