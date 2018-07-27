Featured Video
Mont Saint Hilaire water treatment plant catches fire
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 7:39AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 27, 2018 7:42AM EDT
A sewage treatment plant in Mont Saint Hilaire caught fire early Friday morning.
The fire apparently started in administrative offices which were completely destroyed however the factory portion of the plant, where wastewater is treated before being discharged into local waterways, was only partially damaged.
Because of the fire the sewage plant was shut down, although fire chief Jean Clement told the Canadian Press he expects the plant could be restarted in a few hours.
The plant treats sewage from Mont Saint Hilaire, Beloeil, Otterburn Park, and McMasterville before discharging it into the Richelieu River.
The cause of the fire is not known, and nobody was hurt.
Latest Montreal News
- Barrette forces Quebec's dental surgeons to remain in public plan
- Expulsion order being carried out for group of Hasidic Jews in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts
- Vanity plate website crashes on first day of operation
- Ontario premier Ford reveals plan to slash Toronto city council
- Montreal construction closures for weekend of July 27