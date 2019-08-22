Featured Video
Montérégie West Community Network 20th Gala Celebration Dinner & Dance
Name of the event:
20th Gala Celebration Dinner & Dance
Date, Time & Address of the event:
September 14, 2019.
5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Casa Grecque, 104 Boulevard Saint Jean Baptiste, Châteauguay.
A short description of the event:
The Monteregie West Community Networkwill be celebrating their 20th year of serving its community. Please come and be a part of this wonderful event. Dinner & Dance with a D.J. Restaurant Casa Grecque, Chateauguay. Time 5-1a.m Full course meal. BYOB. Tickets $40.00 not available at the door. Call 450-691-1444. Reserved seating with 4 plus.
Name of the organization hosting the event & contact information:
Montérégie West Community Network (MWCN)
Contact: Ashton Wilson, wilsonashton9@gmail.com, (450) 691-1444.