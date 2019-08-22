Name of the event :

20th Gala Celebration Dinner & Dance

Date, Time & Address of the event :

September 14, 2019.

5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Casa Grecque, 104 Boulevard Saint Jean Baptiste, Châteauguay.

A short description of the event:

The Monteregie West Community Networkwill be celebrating their 20th year of serving its community. Please come and be a part of this wonderful event. Dinner & Dance with a D.J. Restaurant Casa Grecque, Chateauguay. Time 5-1a.m Full course meal. BYOB. Tickets $40.00 not available at the door. Call 450-691-1444. Reserved seating with 4 plus.