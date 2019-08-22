Name of the event
20th Gala Celebration Dinner & Dance

Date, Time & Address of the event:
September 14, 2019.
5 p.m. to 1 a.m. 
Casa Grecque, 104 Boulevard Saint Jean Baptiste, Châteauguay. 

A short description of the event:

The Monteregie West Community Networkwill be celebrating their 20th year of serving its community. Please come and be a part of this wonderful event. Dinner & Dance with a D.J. Restaurant Casa Grecque, Chateauguay.  Time 5-1a.m Full course meal.  BYOB. Tickets $40.00 not available at the door. Call 450-691-1444. Reserved seating with 4 plus.

Name of the organization hosting the event & contact information: 
Montérégie West Community Network (MWCN) 
Contact: Ashton Wilson, wilsonashton9@gmail.com, (450) 691-1444.