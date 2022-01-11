QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is reshuffling her shadow cabinet and entrusting the important health file to the MNA for Nelligan, Monsef Derraji.

The 45-year-old Montrealer, who was previously the economy critic, becomes the one tasked with questioning Minister of Health Christian Dubé, in the Salon Bleu.

Derraji holds a master's degree in pharmaceutical management and will complete his doctorate in public health in a few months.

He helped out in the province's long-term care homes (CHSLDs) during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reshuffling of the Liberal shadow cabinet became necessary after the expulsion of MNA Marie Montpetit last November.

Montpetit, who was health critic, had a heated exchange on Twitter with her own colleague, former Health Minister Gaétan Barrette.

Anglade brought the latter back to the shadow cabinet on Tuesday, inheriting the justice and ethics portfolio, which will lead him to cross swords in the house with Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette.

Barrette has already announced that he will not run in the next election.

Anglade handed Isabelle Melançon the environment, employment and status of women files, and entrusted Marc Tanguay with the economy, energy, natural resources, innovation and science.

Gregory Kelley inherits cybersecurity and digital security and retains Indigenous affiars, while Frantz Benjamin becomes labour critic.

Jennifer Maccarone adds family to her role as critic for anti-poverty, social solidarity and the LGBTQ2 community.

Veteran Pierre Arcand retains the position of Liberal caucus chair and becomes the official opposition critic for the Treasury Board.

The Liberal Party has 27 members in the National Assembly.