Molson Coors is going to keep some of the property at the site of its centuries-old location on the island of Montreal.

The brewery announced Wednesday that it will keep its business offices at their current location on Notre Dame St., the same location the brewery has occupied since 1786.

Late last year Molson Coors bought a new location in Longueuil where it will brew beer and other products, starting in 2021.

Molson says months of talks with Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante have led to a tentative deal to redevelop the site now owned by the company and create a new montreal neighbourhood.

Some of the brewery's land will go on sale this fall.