

CTV Montreal





Employees at the Molson brewery in Montreal have once again rejected a contract offer.

This weekend they voted 87 percent against what management was offering, and in favour of going on strike.

The 550 factory workers at the brewery, including bottlers and delivery workers, said they will go on strike at the best moment.

The union is asking for better retirement conditions and salaries, and less reliance on subcontractors.

Molson's management said it is willing to continue negotiating before a strike is launched.