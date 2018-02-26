Molson employees reject latest contract offer
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 8:34AM EST
Employees at the Molson brewery in Montreal have once again rejected a contract offer.
This weekend they voted 87 percent against what management was offering, and in favour of going on strike.
The 550 factory workers at the brewery, including bottlers and delivery workers, said they will go on strike at the best moment.
The union is asking for better retirement conditions and salaries, and less reliance on subcontractors.
Molson's management said it is willing to continue negotiating before a strike is launched.
Latest Montreal News
- Manon Massé will lead Quebec Solidaire into next election
- Missing Laval teenager was last seen Friday
- Order of Nurses to meet Minister Thursday to discuss working conditions
- President Trump signs report contradicting his statements on trade with Canada
- Farewell to the turtleneck: Plekanec traded to rival Leafs