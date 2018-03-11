

The Canadian Press





Around 550 unionized workers at Montreal’s Molson brewery will vote on their employers latest contract offer on Sunday.

On Feb. 25, 52 per cent of delivery and bottling workers voted to reject Molson’s last offer, with 87 per cent voting to grant the union a strike mandate. No date or timeframe for a walkout has been announced.

Two weeks before that, 57 per cent had voted against another offer.

According to union spokesperson Stephane Lecroix, the union has not made any recommendations to the workers on the latest offer.

The main issues in the dispute are the pension plan, group insurance, outsourcing and wages.