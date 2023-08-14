Moisson Montreal reports successful snack campaign for school-age children

The food bank Moisson Montréal says its most recent donation campaign, called "La Faim des vacances," enabled the distribution of nearly 187,700 snacks to thousands of school-aged children.

Running from July 17 to 31, the campaign aimed to raise $60,000 to support dozens of organizations and food banks on the Island of Montreal and distribute close to 110,000 snacks to over 3,600 children over ten days.

The public and businesses were invited to support this summer campaign, designed to help families who are deprived of the school network's resources during the summer vacation period.

According to Moisson Montréal, 36 per cent of its beneficiaries are children.

The charity obtains its supplies from more than 344 agri-food sources.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 14, 2023.