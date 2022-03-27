Mohawk community in Quebec votes in favour of exhumation of allegedly abusive priest
The Mohawk community of Kahnawake voted this weekend to move the remains of a priest facing sexual abuse allegations.
Several Kahnawake residents came forward last summer with allegations that Rev. Léon Lajoie had abused them, and demanded that his remains be removed from the community south of Montreal.
"I feel relieved, I was in shock they had to tell me three times that they voted in favour of his removal," said Melissa Montour-Lazare, the spokesperson for the group demanding the exhumation. "I'm happy for the survivors and wish them well on their healing journey. They can rest their minds now."
The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake shared the results on Saturday, saying 420 people voted. While two votes were invalid, 223 people voted in favour of Lajoie's exhumation, against 195 people who wanted to keep his remains in the community.
Lajoie, a Jesuit assigned to Kahnawake from 1961 to 1990, was buried in the community in 1999 and will be moved to Saint-Jerome, Que., at the Jesuits' gravesite.
The council previously said it sought the community's input regarding the exhumation because the former elected chiefs agreed to Lajoie's burial without seeking community members' consent. A non-Indigenous person doesn't have the right to burial on Mohawk territory, but the council said an exception was made because of Lajoie's connection to the community.
Montour-Lazare, however, said in a recent interview that holding a vote on this matter divided the community at the expense of sexual abuse survivors.
"It puts the traditional people, who don’t participate in voting, in a bad situation," she said, explaining that voting goes against traditional laws and beliefs.
"They are backed into a corner."
The decision comes after the Jesuits' independent investigation into the allegations failed to turn up evidence of abuse, according to a report released Feb. 28.
"Our detailed report does not currently support any allegation of childhood sexual abuse by Father Leon Lajoie, S.J. in Kahnawà:ke during the period between 1956-1990," the report read.
The council declined to comment on the report and on the result of the vote.
"The Lajoie issue is being treated as an internal matter to the community," Justus Polson-Lahache, a spokesperson for the council, said in a statement. "As a result, we are not fulfilling any external media requests on this issue."
Private investigation firm King International Advisory Group — commissioned by the Jesuits — reviewed archive documents and conducted 20 interviews between November 2021 and February with community members "who had pertinent information."
The report identified three alleged complainants, but only two agreed to testify.
Brian King, who founded the investigation firm and was the lead on the report, said he was expecting more testimonies after reading media coverage claiming that up to 20 alleged victims had come forward.
"They were speaking to the media, so why would they speak to the media and not us," King questioned in a recent interview. "When I have been involved in cases where there are as many as allegedly 20 victims, there’s gonna be some that are gonna come forward."
King said the investigation didn't substantiate that there were other victims, though his report acknowledged that there are several reasons why survivors would opt not to report allegations of sexual abuse.
"Some of these include the fear of being ostracized by family members, members of the community, a feeling of shame, a fear of disrupting the lives of loved ones, the fear of being branded a liar," the report read.
Montour-Lazare said the report did exactly that by offering what she believes to be a misleading conclusion.
"It’s diminishing, it’s deceiving and very hurtful," she said. "This is the prime example of why people don’t come forward. It took them enough to say they are one of them … you can’t rush something like that. You can’t force somebody to make a statement."
Montour-Lazare declined to provide an account of how many alleged survivors were in the group, but said not every one of them identified Lajoie as their perpetrator.
"They said it was different ones that were passing through the parish or were there helping at the time," Montour-Lazare said.
In fact, while the investigation didn't support any findings against Lajoie, it concluded that one of the complainants was the victim of "a serious sexual assault on one occasion at St. Francis-Xavier Mission" between 1976 and 1979.
King said there will likely be a continued investigation into the matter, as witnesses provided information on three individuals associated with the church that had been suspected of child-related abuse in that period.
The Jesuits acknowledged the report last week, and said in a statement they were acting on the recommendations to support, listen and respond to victims of abuse.
They also maintained their desire to follow the council's lead on this issue, and pay for all related costs of the exhumation and reburial outside the community.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 27, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP against Canada increasing defence spending to hit 'arbitrary' NATO target
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his caucus would be against the federal government moving to increase its defence spending to hit NATO's target of two per cent of GDP, calling the request from the international military alliance 'arbitrary.'
Quebec headed for possible 6th wave, but it’s too soon to call it: Boileau
Although cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Quebec, public health says it’s too early to call it a sixth wave.
Ontario reports four new deaths due to COVID-19 as hospitalizations decrease
Ontario health officials are reporting 553 people in hospital with COVID-19 Sunday, including 157 patients in intensive care.
Chemical in broccoli slows COVID-19 virus replication in cells, mice: study
A chemical found in broccoli and other vegetables may offer a 'promising' approach to preventing and treating COVID-19 pending further study, researchers say, after small amounts of the compound were found to reduce SARS-CoV-2 growth in mammalian cells and mice.
RCMP staffing shortfall needs scrutiny from N.S. mass shooting probe: lawyer
As the inquiry into the N.S. mass shooting prepares to resume hearings Monday, an officer's blunt comments have raised questions about RCMP staffing shortfalls in Nova Scotia and drawn the attention of a lawyer for the victims' families.
Port Moody, B.C., police praise man for de-escalating mental health crisis, saving child
Port Moody police are commending a good Samaritan whose swift and bold actions may have saved multiple lives.
Convoy returns to the capital weeks after the end of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Five weeks after police pushed Freedom Convoy protesters out of Ottawa's downtown core, they returned.
Indigenous delegation arrives in Rome ahead of meetings with Pope Francis
Metis delegates will be the first to sit down with Pope Francis on Monday morning, followed by Inuit delegates later in the afternoon.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Toronto
-
Large structure fire devastates well-known Ontario winery
A structure fire destroyed part of a well-known Ontario winery Saturday evening, emergency officials have confirmed.
-
Ford, Tory to break ground on new Ontario Line on Sunday
Premier Doug Ford will be holding a news conference this afternoon after breaking ground on the new Ontario Line.
-
Ontario reports four new deaths due to COVID-19 as hospitalizations decrease
Ontario health officials are reporting 553 people in hospital with COVID-19 Sunday, including 157 patients in intensive care.
Atlantic
-
Man shot and killed in Halifax early Saturday morning: police
Police in Halifax are investigating a homicide that occurred in the city’s downtown early Saturday morning.
-
Nova Scotia Power lineman dies following incident in Upper Sackville
A Nova Scotia Power lineman has died following an incident in Upper Sackville, N.S.
-
RCMP staffing shortfall needs scrutiny from N.S. mass shooting probe: lawyer
As the inquiry into the N.S. mass shooting prepares to resume hearings Monday, an officer's blunt comments have raised questions about RCMP staffing shortfalls in Nova Scotia and drawn the attention of a lawyer for the victims' families.
London
-
Ontario reports four new deaths due to COVID-19 as hospitalizations decrease
Ontario health officials are reporting 553 people in hospital with COVID-19 Sunday, including 157 patients in intensive care.
-
-
Large structure fire devastates well-known Ontario winery
A structure fire destroyed part of a well-known Ontario winery Saturday evening, emergency officials have confirmed.
Northern Ontario
-
Long Lake home destroyed by fire in Sudbury
A residential home on Long Lake Road in Sudbury has been completely destroyed by a fire Saturday afternoon
-
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
-
Convoy returns to the capital weeks after the end of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Five weeks after police pushed Freedom Convoy protesters out of Ottawa's downtown core, they returned.
Calgary
-
Police speak with witnesses following stabbing in northeast Calgary
Calgary police say they are looking for leads following a stabbing that took place early Sunday.
-
Gaudreau puts up 5 points, Calgary Flames score 3 per period to crush Oilers
Matthew Tkachuk had two goals and two assists and Johnny Gaudreau had a career-high five assists to lead the Flames to a wild 9-5 victory over the Edmonton Oilers Saturday.
-
Alberta sets sights on cryptocurrency 'Wild West,' aims to attract maverick companies
Cryptocurrency has been described by some observers as a “Wild West,” so it's no surprise that of all Canadian provinces, Alberta is the one that has set its sights on becoming a North American hub for the maverick industry.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports four new deaths due to COVID-19 as hospitalizations decrease
Ontario health officials are reporting 553 people in hospital with COVID-19 Sunday, including 157 patients in intensive care.
-
Charlotte Yates installed as new president at University of Guelph
Charlotte Yates is officially now the first female president of University of Guelph.
-
Police looking for four men who reportedly assaulted, seriously hurt man in Kitchener
A 29-year-old man has been seriously injured after he was reportedly assaulted by four men near a strip club and bar in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
Reward for information on missing B.C. man increased to $30,000
With the first anniversary of Bernard Grempel's disappearance weeks away, his distraught family has increased the reward for information on his whereabouts to $30,000.
-
2 dead following violent 24 hours in Metro Vancouver
It's been an incredibly violent 24 hours in the Lower Mainland. Homicide detectives are investigating two suspicious deaths, and two more men are in hospital, following two separate shootings.
-
Gastown clean-up attracts crowd in advance of expected tourism turnaround in B.C.
A crowd of volunteers turned out on Saturday to help clean up a historic Vancouver neighbourhood hard-hit by the tourism downturn in the pandemic.
Edmonton
-
City of Edmonton to commission COVID-19 public monument
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi announced Edmonton will begin the process of commissioning a public monument to commemorate the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'Her case has just gone cold': Family and friends host vigil for Edmonton woman missing since July
A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night for an Edmonton woman who's been missing since July.
-
Gaudreau puts up 5 points, Calgary Flames score 3 per period to crush Oilers
Matthew Tkachuk had two goals and two assists and Johnny Gaudreau had a career-high five assists to lead the Flames to a wild 9-5 victory over the Edmonton Oilers Saturday.
Windsor
-
St. Clair College men's basketball team guaranteed first national medal in program history
The St. Clair College Men’s Basketball team is guaranteed its first national medal in program history Sunday.
-
Chance of flurries in Windsor-Essex on Sunday
Windsor-Essex residents can expect a chilly Sunday with a chance of flurries.
-
Ontario reports four new deaths due to COVID-19 as hospitalizations decrease
Ontario health officials are reporting 553 people in hospital with COVID-19 Sunday, including 157 patients in intensive care.
Regina
-
Moe off to Europe for trade mission
The premier intends to market Saskatchewan as a reliable supplier of everything from oil and gas to wheat and canola in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.
-
Amber Alert in northern B.C. cancelled, suspect arrested in Ontario, RCMP say
An inter-provincial Amber Alert issued in B.C. on Saturday has ended with an arrest in Ontario, according to RCMP.
-
Canora’s Ukrainian roots run strong, 125 years later
If it wasn't made clear by the outpouring of support for the people of Ukraine over the course of the Russian invasion, Saskatchewan’s Ukrainian ties are strong.
Ottawa
-
Convoy returns to the capital weeks after the end of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Five weeks after police pushed Freedom Convoy protesters out of Ottawa's downtown core, they returned.
-
A look at the seven most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this spring
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the seven most expensive homes on the market in Ottawa this spring.
-
Winter isn’t done with us yet
An overnight snowfall left Ottawa covered in a thin, white blanket Sunday morning, a reminder that while spring is technically here, winter isn’t done with us just yet.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police searching for suspect 'believed to have firearm'
There is heavy police presence in the area of Confederation Drive and Laurier Drive as officers are actively searching for a suspect believed to have a firearm.
-
Gardenscape returns to Saskatoon after 2 year hiatus
Spring in Saskatoon doesn't get the official seal of approval until Gardenscape has arrived, and for the first time since 2019, the annual trade show is back to take over Prairieland Park this weekend.
-
Sask. hunting, angling licenses to increase in April
Hunters, trappers and anglers in Saskatchewan can soon expect to see price hikes for licenses starting April 1.