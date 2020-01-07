MONTREAL -- The FTQ "is not yet there" in terms of mobilization and pressure tactics in the public sector, but "it will come" because its members will ask for it, said Daniel Boyer, president of the province's largest labour union.

The Quebec government's offers to half a million state employees, presented in mid-December, are downright "contemptuous,'' said Boyer. "These offers are seven per cent over five years, against a backdrop of budget surpluses."

The president of the FTQ and its new secretary-general, Denis Bolduc, met the press on Tuesday for a post-holiday update.

The FTQ will begin its negotiations with Quebec in the coming days and will then assess the degree of openness of government negotiators, but Boyer already expects to have to exert leverage.

The FTQ represents thousands of health-services employees, among others - workers for whom the Legault government has said it is ready to be more generous since there is currently a shortage of these workers. In the public sector, they receive $20.55 at the bottom of the salary scale and $22.35 at the top of the scale.

The average salary of FTQ union members in the public sector is $36,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2020.